After first appearing on TV screens across the country in January, Lana Jenkins has only a few days left in the villa as Love Island wraps up for the season.

Lana, a makeup artist, coupled up with Ron Hall, a financial advisor, at the start of the winter edition of the reality show. For nearly two months, viewers have watched the couple. While their relationship hasn’t been without its challenges, the pair have stayed together and become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Weeks ago bookies had Lana and Ron as the favourites to win, but the couple has slipped down the rankings with 5/1 odds to win the show, according to Online Betting Guide.

Pictured: Ron and Lana

Since January, the singles have enjoyed time under the South African sun as they tried to find ‘the one’.