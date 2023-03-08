News you can trust since 1891
Love Island: Luton’s Lana Jenkins’ odds for winning ahead of final

Are you rooting for the Luton local to win?

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:21pm

After first appearing on TV screens across the country in January, Lana Jenkins has only a few days left in the villa as Love Island wraps up for the season.

Lana, a makeup artist, coupled up with Ron Hall, a financial advisor, at the start of the winter edition of the reality show. For nearly two months, viewers have watched the couple. While their relationship hasn’t been without its challenges, the pair have stayed together and become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Weeks ago bookies had Lana and Ron as the favourites to win, but the couple has slipped down the rankings with 5/1 odds to win the show, according to Online Betting Guide.

Pictured: Ron and Lana
Pictured: Ron and Lana
Pictured: Ron and Lana
Since January, the singles have enjoyed time under the South African sun as they tried to find ‘the one’.

The Luton contestant will find out if she has won at the final of Love Island on March 13, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

