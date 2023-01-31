Luton makeup artist Lana Jenkins has been in the Love Island villa in South Africa for three weeks and remains the bookies’ favourite female contestant to win the show.

Her odds are currently at 7/4, with a 36.4% probability of winning, according to Online Betting Guide. Lana, who is currently coupled up with Australian ‘bombshell’ Aaron Waters, is very interested in pursuing her relationship with Essex financial advisor Ron Hall.

Ron has slipped to number two on the list of the favourite male contestant to win. Love Island fans cringed in horror as Ron told Lana that newbie Samie was ‘his type’.

Pictured: Lana and Ron

After sitting down next to Ron, Lana said how nice Samie was – to which Ron added: "She’s a good-looking girl and on the outside, she is my type but I don't know the girl and I didn’t go for my type in the first place here, did I?

“I think I’ve learned from my mistake, depending on how she is, obviously on paper she’s my type but how many times has that ever worked?”

One Twitter user said: “The way Ron told Lana more than once that Samie is his type on paper. Someone tell Lana to wake up.” While another said: “Lana at what point does this end? Ron wanted Zara then Ellie, now Samie. GET REAL AND MOVE ON. THAT MAN DOESN’T WANT YOU.”