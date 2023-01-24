A week after first appearing on TV screens across the country, Luton’s Lana Jenkins is still the bookies’ favourite to win Love Island.

Lana’s odds are currently at 11/4 with a 27 per cent probability of her winning. Until Friday (January 20), the makeup artist was with coupled up with Ron Hall. The Essex lad leads as the favourite male contestant to win with his odds at 5/2, according to OLBG.

Advertisement

Tanyel Revan, a hairstylist from North London, chose Ron in Friday’s recoupling, which left Lana in tears despite knowing him for just four days. She was forced to couple up with TikTok-famous farmer Will Young, whom she sees as more of a friend. This came days after Lana and Ron shared a kiss on the balcony.

Pictured: Lana on a date with Aaron

Last night (January 23), Lana revealed her famous ex during a game of Never Have I Ever, with Ron shocked at the revelation. Lana dated I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Runner-up Owen Warner for nine months after meeting through mutual friends in 2020. She said that her and the Hollyoaks star separated two years ago.

In the Beach Hut, financial advisor Ron said: “'That was a shock, I don't really know what to think about it.”

Advertisement

Lana’s ex had been the subject of social media speculation after images of the pair circulated online in recent days.