Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon returns as council staff support homeless charity

Councillors, senior leaders and staff from Luton Council will be running, walking or skipping around Luton’s streets on October 31 in support of a local homelessness initiative.

The team has entered the annual Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon event and is raising money for the Luton Curry Kitchen, which provides 100 weekly hot and freshly cooked meals for the needy at local housing shelters and inside Venue Central.

The Luton Curry Kitchen is a partnership project with Community Interest Luton and Discover Islam. The hot meals they provide are a vital lifeline of food and friendship to many residents in Luton. Since May 2015 over 34,000 hot meals have been distributed to the vulnerable and needy that are struggling across our town.

The team wlll be supporting Luton Curry Kitchen

With a mixture of experienced runners and first timers from the council, the team is encouraging people to support both the event and the charity.

Sally Cartwright, Luton’s interim Director of Public Health, is taking part and said: “The Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon is a great day in Luton’s events calendar and we are so pleased that it’s back after 2020’s race had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“With over 1,000 people taking part, running and walking through some of our award-winning parks and spectacular landmarks such as the Luton Hoo, the event is hugely beneficial and contributes to our goal of improving health and wellness in Luton.

“I’m still undecided if I’m running the half marathon or the 10K, but whichever I go for I know it’s for a good cause and I hope that people can spare a little change for the charity and come out and support us all on the day.”

Speaking on behalf of the project, Mostaque Koyes said: “Homelessness continues to rise across UK and people have suffered even more due to the effects and impact of the pandemic.

“Thankfully the Curry Kitchen provides vital meals for those who desperately need it although we can only operate through the generous support of the local community and businesses. We are so thankful to the council staff and councillors who are helping us to raise some funds and we wish them all the best on the day.”