Love Luton 10k will be supporting Keech Hospice Care

Love Luton will be raising money for Keech Hospice Care at this year’s 7th half marathon and 10k on Sunday, October 27.

The hospice in Luton provides free, specialist care for adults and children who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses, and also offers support to patients’ family and friends.

Love Luton 10k and half marathon 2018

The half marathon and 10k race will start at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and take runners through Luton and finish in the town centre.

Both courses are on road, some parts are hilly making the course challenging at times but they are evenly spread throughout.

Linsey Frostick, Chair person of Love Luton said “We are absolutely delighted to have Keech Hospice Care as official charity partners.

"They provide vital services for our local community and as a charity are hugely reliant on fundraising.

"Running and taking on a challenge is an excellent way to fundraise for Keech Hospice Care or any other worthy cause that means a lot to you.

"You can also donate to Keech Hospice Care during the sign-up process which is an easy and simple way of doing your bit.

"Fundraising is not necessary to take part and just taking on the personal challenge to complete one of the courses is fantastic too.

“Keech Hospice Care join our other half marathon partners including Luton Hoo, Golf & Spa; Active Luton; Signposts; Arriva; Luton Council and of course our main Love Luton sponsors who enable these fantastic community events to happen”.

This year, Love Luton will have Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa, Active Luton and Signposts as the official race partners.

The 10k race will begin at 9am closely followed by the half marathon at 9:15am and runners will have a maximum of three hours to finish.

A fully qualified and experienced convoy follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal. All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12.30pm.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been chosen as Love Luton’s official charity partner for this year’s half marathon and 10K.

"As Luton’s local hospice we rely on our community’s support to raise 70 per cent of the funding we need each year to survive.

"All the charity’s services are offered free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and any donations from the day will ensure we can keep providing our services to our adults and children at a time they need us most.”

If you would like to be part of the event but do not wish to run, there are volunteering opportunities also available, to sign up or for more information, visit: www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon.