Love Luton Half Marathon will take place this Sunday - here's everything you need to know

Townsfolk are invited to get behind Luton’s determined marathon runners this weekend.

This Sunday (October 31) marks Luton’s eigth half-marathon and 10k and residents are being encouraged to come out and show their support.

Both the Half Marathon and the 10k race will begin at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and will take runners through Luton before finishing in the town centre.

Smiling faces from the Half Marathon in 2019.

A Love Luton spokeswoman said: "This year’s half marathon course still takes place in the stunning grounds of the Luton Hoo estate with runners passing the iconic mansion house and breath-taking landscape.

"The 10k will not go into the grounds, therefore making the course much more accessible to all, but it is still a great opportunity for those raising money for charities or looking to take on a new challenge, whilst still getting to experience the great atmosphere on the day.

"Both courses are on road; some parts are hilly making the course challenging at times but they are evenly spread throughout."

In order to ensure the safety of those taking part, extensive road closures will be in place while the race is taking place (a full list of the road closures can be seen at www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon).

Road closures go in place from 8am and there will be no traffic movement until both races are completed. A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal. All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12.30pm.

As no traffic will be permitted onto the route while the road closures are in place; residents are asked to plan alternative routes or set out either before or after the race.

The event will be fully marshalled throughout with a mix of security, volunteers and staff.

Linsey Sweet, chairperson for Love Luton said: “We have more than 1,300 people signed up to take part this Sunday.

“It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners back especially after having to cancel our event last year due to the pandemic. This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the town and finishing by the iconic Town Hall.

“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact on motorists, but safety is paramount and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past. We do hope the event continues to inspire.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers and staff who work on this event to truly make a difference for Luton. We would not be able to run the half marathon and 10k without you.

“The staffing alone equates to more than 350 people all working together to enable this event to happen.”