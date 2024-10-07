Love Luton Runfest: Councillors and senior council leaders to run in support of food for homeless charity
The Mayor of Luton, Councillor Tahmina Saleem and Chief Executive Robin Porter, will join a team of almost 80 councillors, senior leaders and staff from the council, Luton Rising and Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board for the either 5k, 10k or half marathon races on Sunday (October 13).
The event will raise money for the Luton Curry Kitchen which gives out hot meals each week and delivers food to homeless shelters in the town.
Cllr Saleem said: “I’m taking part in this run for the fifth year, it’s always a fantastic day that is well supported by our community and contributes to improving health and wellness in Luton.
“It is wonderful to see so many councillors and council staff at this event, running and walking through some of our award-winning parks and spectacular heritage sites such as the Luton Hoo.
“The event raises awareness and money for a brilliant local charity providing the vital lifeline of food, friendship and support to those most in need in Luton every week.”
Speaking on behalf of the Curry Kitchen, Mostaque Koyes, Community Interest Luton director, said: “The Curry Kitchen provides vital meals for those who desperately need it, although we can only operate through the generous support of the local community and businesses. We are so thankful to the council staff and councillors who are helping us to raise some funds and we wish them all the best on the day.”
Linsey Sweet, chair of Love Luton, added: “This year celebrates the 11th anniversary of the event that brings together people local communities and across the country to showcase the town.
“Raising funds for vital local causes is a key element of us organising the event and we are delighted to see so many from the council taking part. It’s not too late to sign up, so if you have been thinking about it, sign up now.”
