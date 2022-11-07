A fundraising campaign to support those struggling with the cost of living this winter topped £30,000 at the Love Luton RunFest.

More than 500 runners from all over the town supported the Keep Luton Warm campaign at the run, helping raise funds for the initiative that will go towards supporting the town’s vulnerable over the colder months.

The campaign is part of the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards, which take place next week (11 November) and each year recognise the achievements of people from around the region.

Luton MP Sarah Owen took part in the run

“Since the inception of the Awards in 2009 we have sought to raise money for good causes,” said Mostaque Koyes, of awards organisers, Community Interest Luton.

“This year, we know that many in the town will struggle as a result of the cost of living crisis. We are delighted with the support we have received for the Keep Luton Warm campaign.”

He added: “The Awards have, for the past 13 years, celebrated the stories of those in our communities that make a difference and positively impact upon the lives of others.”

As well as fundraising through the Love Luton RunFest, the campaign recently saw an afternoon tea attended by business supporters raise over £10,000. Since 2009 more than £1m has been raised for good causes.

The Love Luton runners - Photo Salam Jones

Sarah Owen MP, one of the judges who also ran for the campaign at Love Luton RunFest, said: “The Awards are a brilliant opportunity to celebrate just some of the shining stars in our community. These are people who have gone above and beyond to help others and that’s what Luton is all about. This can be seen with the Keep Luton Warm campaign which has been supported by our town, for our town.

“I’m honoured to have been a judge for the awards again this year and will continue to support the Keep Luton Warm campaign as well as fighting for a government that reflects the compassion and sense of community that we have in Luton.”

Each year, the awards nominate a cause to fundraise for. This year, the funds will go towards the Discover Islam Centre’s Keep Luton Warm winter campaign, aimed at supporting the town’s vulnerable. The initiative is being supported by community radio station Inspire FM and Connect4Causes, a youth-led organisation that mobilises young people from the town to support charitable initiatives.

Amaan Baig, of Connect4Causes, added: “We were delighted to be a part of the Keep Luton Warm campaign. Involvement in these kinds of projects is an important part of our work and enables members of our team to learn new skills and develop themselves.”

Last year, the awards raised vital funds for The Curry Kitchen initiative, which received £10,000 to aid their work with Luton’s homeless. Previous projects include a purpose-built gym for Keech Hospice, a new delivery van for Luton Foodbank as well as support for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) appeal at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Other projects that have received funds include Level Trust, Children with Cancer and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital Helipad Appeal.

