Lucky escape for Luton man after car smashes through the wall of his flat

Hamayun Kabir, who lives in a ground floor flat in John Street, Luton, was watching TV last Wednesday evening (April 20) when the incident happened.

He said: “It was about 11pm. I had just finished dinner and I stood up from the sofa and suddenly noticed very bright lights through the window.

“I turned round and then bang; I jumped away as this car, a white Tesla, crashed through the wall into the room.

The car crashed through the wall of the ground floor flat

“It all happened so quickly but I was aware the brick wall under the window was demolished.

"One section landed in the far right of the room and the other came towards me causing me to jump out of the way.

“ I honestly think the car would have hit me had I not got up at that moment and been able to jump out of the way.

“It was so scary and such a shock.

"I just couldn’t believe what was happening

"Physically I had a few bruises and pain down my side and shoulder. But there could have been a different outcome.

"It was such a huge impact as I suspect the car was travelling quite fast.

“But the police and ambulance were there very quickly. And people were out in the street to see what and happened.

“The driver of the car, a man, and his passenger, a woman, were taken to hospital,” Hamayun added.

“I think she was more seriously injured as the passenger side of the car took the full impact.”

Hamayun, who is 37, and lives in the flat with his partner Teba, was also taken to hospital and treated for shock and trauma.

Since the accident he says he has flashbacks and,nightmares and is struggling to work and concentrate.

He added: “Physically I wasn’t hurt too much but it has affected me mentally.

“One minute you’re just going about your normal routine and then this happens.

“It was the most horrible that has happened to me.

“It has turned our lives upside down.”

The couple has since been moved to temporary accommodation while damage is assessed by insurers.