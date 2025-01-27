Lucky Luton player bags £50k jackpot at Mecca Bingo
The lucky winner was playing the National Bingo Game with her friends when she scooped the jackpot on January 17.
The winner, who wishes to stay anonymous, is a regular at the Skimpot Road venue and took home the huge cash prize by claiming ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.
Janey Drakes, show host at Mecca Bingo Luton said: “I took over the calling at 8.30pm and not long into the game I heard a customer exclaim how fast their numbers were coming up. The next thing I knew they were shouting ‘House’. I could see that she’d triggered the £50,000 jackpot, so I ran down from the podium to congratulate her – but she hadn’t realised quite how much she’d won.
"When I told her, she was in shock! There were confetti canons going off and the bubbly was flowing to celebrate, it was fantastic!”
And the generous winner is thought to be sharing her prize with her bingo buddy, who was with her on the night.
The latest win comes hot on the heels of another £50,000 jackpot win at Mecca Luton on December 15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.