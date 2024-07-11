Lucky Luton player wins £46k jackpot after placing £1 bet at casino

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
One lucky man from Luton has walked away from a casino table £46,000 richer after winning big, despite only placing a £1 bet.

The mystery player, a 40-year-old Amazon worker who wants to remain anonymous, was in a nail-biting game of Blackjack at Grosvenor Casino Luton in Park Street West earlier this month.

Each player can add a side bet to each Blackjack game, with the chance to win an Ace King progressive jackpot. Both the player and the dealer have to draw a Blackjack match by both holding the Ace and King of the same suit to win from the £1 side bet.

The casino regular turned his £1 bet into a five-figure prize and is deciding how to spend his winnings.

Roulette wheel at a Grosvenor Casino. Picture: Neil Phillips Photo and Film LtdRoulette wheel at a Grosvenor Casino. Picture: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd
Roulette wheel at a Grosvenor Casino. Picture: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

Sharon Flowers, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Luton, said: “A massive congratulations to our lucky winner from everyone here at the casino. It was amazing to witness him turn a £1 bet into £46,000.”

