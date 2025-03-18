Lucky Luton winner scoops £50k jackpot at Mecca Bingo

FIle photo of a Mecca Bingo player. Picture: Mecca Bingo

A lucky lady is celebrating after scooping a £50k jackpot at Mecca Bingo – making her the second Luton player to win big this year.

The bingo regular, who wants to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot playing the National Bingo Game at the Skimpot Road venue on Monday, March 10.

Kat Anderson, party host at Mecca Bingo Luton was the caller on the session.

She said: “The winner was watching the numbers come up on the screens. Her claim came in on the 16th call and she knew straight away that she’d hit the jackpot.

"She was just ecstatic! She’s been back in to give me some flowers, which was so lovely. We’re only 10 weeks into 2025 and this is our second £50k National Bingo Game winner of the year - I can’t wait to make it a hat trick for the Hatters!”*

The £50k prize was also won at Mecca Luton on January 17.