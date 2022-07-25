Lucky winners celebrate a summer of enjoying Luton

Antonia Moran was one of the winners

The draw was part of Luton Business Improvement District’s (BID) ‘Enjoy Luton’ guide and high-profile ‘#thereismoretoLuton’ campaign - funded through the government’s Welcome Back Fund - to showcase town centre businesses and profile Luton’s diverse arts, culture, leisure, and heritage.

Ten avid shoppers each won £100 to spend in town centre retail outlets, venues and businesses, and six winners won prizes thanks to an additional £300 donation from The Mall Luton.

Luton BID Manager Julia Horsman said: “Our Enjoy Luton marketing campaign and activities have been creating a real positive buzz about the town centre. We’re thrilled to have been running this competition since April alongside all our other activities which will continue to celebrate and promote the fantastic people who live and work here, our wonderful businesses and their achievements, the town’s fun events, and the history and culture in the area.”

Luton resident Antonia Moran was one of the winners. She said: “Myself and my husband are big film buffs and Nakorn Thai is our favourite place to go for a nice meal out, we love it, so we’ll go there and have a nice movie night.”

Another winner Rae Summers added: “I love the art and creativity in Luton, and The Hat Factory area is one of my favourite parts of the town. I love what they do with the Thursday lates and love Little Red Arts on George Street too.”

Charlie Hodgson said: “Scotts is my favourite place to shop for the latest style in town, and I always go to the Wheelwright Arms for the pre-match atmosphere and to have a few beers before a Luton game.”

Businesses chosen by the winners included Nakorn Thai, HMV, TK Maxx, Sports Direct and JD Sports. Prizes donated by The Mall came from The Works, The Entertainer, River Island, Pandora, TK Maxx and The Body Shop.

The Enjoy Luton campaign will continue, and businesses can still get involved by contacting Luton BID.