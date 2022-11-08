Luton 8-year-old stars in Christmas TV advert for the homelessness charity Shelter

A Luton youngster is the face of a campaign highlighting the threat of homelessness this Christmas.

Maxwell Smith is starring in a hard hitting campaign by Shelter, the homelessness charity, which chronicles a young boy trying to stay brave while being homeless with his mum.

No Child Should Have to Put on a Brave Face shows the youngster struggling at school, struggling to make friends and sharing a one bed room with his mum, while appearing to stay cheerful.

Ethan and Maxwell Smith

The eight-year-old model and actor is already a veteran of TV adverts, with roles in adverts for Asda NHS Better Health, Matalan and Red Letter Days among others. He has also done a small piece for Nickelodeon.

But proud mum Tracey Mullings says this is his biggest role yet. "He’s doing really well, he loves it,” she said.

And Maxell is following in the footsteps of big brother Ethan, a veteran at 12, who has just finished filming a role for the ITV drama Grace, starring John Simm. Ethan has also filmed adverts for Matalan and Vitality.

"They both say this is what they want to do,” says Tracey. “Both boys are busy. Both me and dad Martin are incredibly proud.

Maxwell started modelling at the age of five, and attends Bushmead Primary School, while Ethan started at the age of three and now attends Stopsley High School. They have rarely missed school with most jobs being in the school holidays but Martin and Tracey ensure they catch up quickly. Martin, who works from home, is also able to take the boys to auditions when called for.

Maxwell has been working with a production staff of around 35 people for the advert. "Maxwell had two days of filming for Shelter and loved every minute,” says Tracey. “He loved the atmosphere on set.”

The boys are torn for their future careers however, Tracey said although they love the acting, they also both want to be professional football players!

Shelter’s TV campaign states more than 119,500 children will be homeless this Christmas.

It says many children will spend Christmas this year in damp storage containers, poorly converted office blocks and cramped B&Bs. Families will be sleeping on sofas, staying with friends and relations, with no permanent place to call home. People will be sleeping in freezing cars, damp tents and dirty doorways.

The advert states: “Our message is clear: This is not a home. We must act now.

“For someone at risk of homelessness, our support and advice can be the difference between finding emergency accommodation or spending a night in their car.

“Your donation would help: a child living in temporary accommodation find a safe place to call home, equip a family with the knowledge they need to secure a safe place to call home.

“Your donation won’t be restricted to a single project but will be used wherever it’s needed most to help those fighting for their right to a safe home.”