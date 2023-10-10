Luton academy unveils new support facility for students with behavioural or learning needs
and live on Freeview channel 276
An academy in Luton has officially opened a new student support facility.
Chalk Hills Academy welcomed deputy mayor Zanib Raja to the grand opening of its Compass Building – which is designed to support pupils with behavioural or learning needs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Compass Provision will allow students to study vocational courses like bricklaying, woodwork, and other practical skills.
Senior principal, Raza Ali said: “We are immensely proud to be able to offer our pupils a different approach to their education, recognising that our pupils are individuals and tailoring their learning journey in order to help them achieve their best. The Compass Provision is another way to ensure that our pupils receive the best education for them.”
Vice principal, Wajid Turfiq said: “The vision for Compass was to support students from being permanently suspended from the academy. We never want a child out of education as we are aware of the negative impact it can have on a child’s life and future outcomes.
“Compass started its humble beginning in a small office space, then in two classrooms, and now in a brand new building with wonderful resources and facilities. We believe in every child, and we are determined to ensure no student misses out on a world class education.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy mayor Zanib, who attended the ribbon-cutting with councillor Jacqui Burnett, thanked the school for the invitation and tour.
She added: “This will provide support for those who are unlikely to make progress in their learning and will struggle to take part in school life. Thank you for educating and inspiring our children.”