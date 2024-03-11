Harry Whittaker

An actor from Luton has shared some of his career highlights – from appearing in a music video to working with screen legend Robert De Niro – and has some advice for fellow actors.

Harry Whittaker has taken part in around 350 shoots – but his original career plan was to become a primary school teacher.

Harry explained: “As a child, some of my earliest memories are going to the cinema with my family which gave me the desire to one day see myself on the big screen. I will never forget the rush of adrenaline I felt from performing in front of an audience, the laughter when a joke or improvisation landed, and the pride I got from a round of applause.

“My original career plan was to become a primary school teacher but I felt out of my depth as an 18-year-old dressed in a suit, fresh out of Luton Sixth Form College, so I left three months into my Primary Education Degree at the University of Bedfordshire.”

After returning to the University for a degree in theatre, Harry said he ‘had the best three years’ on the course and took every opportunity that came his way.

He said: “If I had studied at a drama school, I wouldn’t have had the range of opportunities offered to me at the University of Bedfordshire or the time to develop my craft as an actor and theatre-maker. I wouldn’t have been able to make mistakes under the guidance of supportive and honest tutors who were preparing you for a career in the industry.”

A stand-out moment for Harry was his role in The Boys in the Boat – directed by George Clooney. Harry said: “I was selected to be a rower and follow the main cast, even though I have never rowed in my life!

"Over the five years I’ve been acting and doing extras work, the projects I’ve done seem to blur into one and I can barely remember what I did last week!”

Alongside working with Robert De Niro as a body double for Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield, and popping up in projects like Silo, Ted Lasso, and Marvel’s Loki, Harry also took part in a wedding-themed music video shoot.

He said: “The most fun I’ve had on a shoot was for ‘Dumb Love’, a music video for TikTok sensation Mimi Webb where I got married, covered in cake, and showed off my dance moves. I am still extremely proud when I watch the finished video and it reminds me of how a day in the life of an actor is never the same and never feels like work.”

