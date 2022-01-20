Luton addiction rehab centre admits more addicts than ever before

Luton drug and alcohol rehab facility Liberty House has revealed its treatment admissions for last year were the highest they’ve had since 2017 whilst at the same time, Public Health England reveals highest ever alcohol and drug death tolls across the region.

Data shared shows that last year, Liberty House, ran by the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT), admitted 314 clients into its residential rehabilitation facility.

In the last four years, admissions have rocketed by 40% when 225 addicts checked in to the rehab in 2017.

Liberty House

Last year, addicts from across the region admitted into the rehab centre for a range of addiction types (including alcohol, drugs, prescription drugs and behavioural disorders like gaming, gambling and sex addiction) were the highest number of annual admissions on record.

This figure is up 5% from 300 in 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, when therapists here warned that the Government’s ‘stay home’ message would exacerbate the addiction crisis.

Nuno Albuquerque, consultant treatment lead for Liberty House, said: “We said all throughout 2020 that although the pandemic was frightening and uncertain, one thing remained unchanged; that addiction would not stop, and that if those who were struggling then didn’t get access to the help they needed, their situation would ultimately worsen.

"We’re seeing off the chart calls for help from people whose lives have been turned upside down by addiction, which is why we’re admitting more people than ever before."

Nuno Albuquerque

UKAT’s analysis of recent Public Health England data shows that since 2017, alcohol-related mortality rates across the East have risen from 1,956 in 2017 to 2,048 in 2020, a 5% hike.

Similarly, their analysis of recent drug related death data for the region shows a 22% rise, from 318 drug poisoning deaths in 2017 to 386 recorded in 2020.

Mr Albuquerque added: “It saddens us to know that mothers, fathers, grandparents, neighbours and friends lose their lives to addiction when there is help available that could save them. More people than ever lost their lives to drugs and alcohol in 2020, but thankfully, we’re seeing more people than ever now asking for help.

“If you or your loved one is struggling with addiction, we are here. Get in touch.”