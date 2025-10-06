Luton advice centre celebrates opening of second branch
One Stop Advice Centre was opened by Azra Jan in 2012 and has been on hand to help women and young people whose first language is not English. While the charity has specialises in supporting South Asian women, it welcomes people of all nationalities.
Now, One Stop Advice Centre has unveiled its second office on Bishopscote Road. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant officially opened the premises, and was joined by staff, volunteers, trustees, and members of the community. Azra said: “The opening represents a continued commitment by One Stop Advice Centre to meet the needs of local residents and strengthen the support available across the area.
“The new branch is now open and welcoming all members of the community seeking advice, guidance, and assistance.”