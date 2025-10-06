Luton advice centre celebrates opening of second branch

The new office. Picture: Azra Jan

An advice centre in Luton has opened a second branch in the town to support people with welfare claims, housing and immigration.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Stop Advice Centre was opened by Azra Jan in 2012 and has been on hand to help women and young people whose first language is not English. While the charity has specialises in supporting South Asian women, it welcomes people of all nationalities.

Now, One Stop Advice Centre has unveiled its second office on Bishopscote Road. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant officially opened the premises, and was joined by staff, volunteers, trustees, and members of the community. Azra said: “The opening represents a continued commitment by One Stop Advice Centre to meet the needs of local residents and strengthen the support available across the area.

“The new branch is now open and welcoming all members of the community seeking advice, guidance, and assistance.”