Luton aerospace engineering company says diversity in the workforce is crucial to its success

Systems engineer Hania Mohiuddin and country manager Homy Masud bring unique talents to the workplace.

They're at the cutting edge of new aviation technology because their different skills and disciplines offer an innovative approach to problem solving - thanks to the insights and perspectives developed through their ethnic backgrounds.

Many companies see this as a huge bonus and their boss at Leonardo Electronics UK in Capability Green is no exception.

Systems engineer Hania Mohiuddin has a flying lesson

MD Mark Hamilton says: "Some of the technology we're creating right now has never been attempted before. We want to offer an environment where people from different backgrounds and disciplines can have genuine and healthy debates about the best solution.

"The bottom line is the more diverse our workforce, the better our innovation."

Hania, who is British of Pakistani descent, saw a streamlined futuristic jet - Tempest - at the Farnborough International Air Show three years ago and decided she wanted to join the company behind it.

She says: "It's very rare for someone to view the birth of a brand new aircraft in their lifetime but that's what happened to me."

Systems engineer Hania Mohiuddin who's encouraging women from different ethnic backgrounds to be a part of the exciting aviation electronics business

Now chair of the Royal Aeronautical Society's Branches Committee, she's trying to encourage young people and particularly girls to consider engineering.

"I want to show them what a modern engineer looks and sounds like in the 21st Century," she explains.

"When I talk about diversity, I mean someone who is able to bring a different perspective because of their knowledge and experience."

The company's requirement for diverse talent extends beyond its engineering remit.

Systems engineer Hania Mohiuddin working on a wing project

Malaysia and Brunei country manager Homy Masud is proud to be a Briton of South Asian heritage.

He says: "One of my biggest strengths is my diversity. Without it, I would not be able to navigate the international business environment and understand different cultures in the same way."

The company is currently looking for new talent to fill a wide range of roles across the board. It is collaborating with the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers to increase the diversity of job applicants.

> If you're interested in joining, visit https://uk.leonardocompany.com/en/people-careers/jobs