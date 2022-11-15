The event is to encourage local businesses to work with the airport

The event provided local suppliers with an opportunity to meet with the LLA, Luton Council and Central Bedfordshire Council procurement teams, whilst raising more than £6,000 for the airport’s charity partners, Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance through ticket sales.

Delivering economic benefit through the local supply chain is a key priority for LLA. In 2021, 35% of its total supply chain was with suppliers based within a 20-mile radius of the airport.

Terry Gittins, Head of Procurement at London Luton Airport said: “London Luton Airport has always played an important role in helping to

drive the local economy and we are committed to broadening our relationships with local suppliers wherever possible. As well as being more sustainable, local procurement brings the benefit of local skills and knowledge for the airport, as well as exciting employment opportunities for local businesses and people.

“Hundreds of businesses within our local communities are already working with LLA, either directly on-site or through the supply of goods or services. This event was a fantastic opportunity to meet with new suppliers and to highlight the diverse range of opportunities that are available at the airport, while raising valuable funds for two amazing charities”, he added.