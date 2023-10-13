Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport on October 11, 2023.(Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Airport has apologised for not responding “as quickly as it would have liked” to customers’ concerns after a caused one of its car parks to partially collapse.

Hundreds of cars were destroyed as a result of a blaze in the multi-storey car park where up to 1,200 vehicles were parked.

It’s believed the fire started accidentally, with Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue confirming the initial vehicle involved in the fire was a diesel car.

At its peak there were 15 rescue pumps, three aerial appliances and over 100 firefighters on scene at this incident at Terminal Car Park 2. Colleagues from Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, and London Fire Brigade along with Bedfordshire Police and East of England Ambulance assisted the effort to bring the ire under control.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We understand the distress this incident has caused for our car parking customers and that many are still anxious for more detail.

“We are sorry that we have not been able to respond as quickly as we would have liked. We have contacted all customers who have booked with us directly and are working hard to provide more details as soon as possible.

“However, this is a complex and ever-changing situation and as the car park cannot be accessed safely, we are unable to confirm the condition of any individual vehicle at this time.

“We are working with APCOA Parking and the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) who will co-ordinate with the various vehicle insurance companies.