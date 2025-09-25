Luton Airport car park re-opens two years on from blaze which made global news

A car park at Luton Airport has reopened two years after a fire ripped through it, making global news as flights were grounded for hours.

In October 2023, a car caught fire on the third floor of the Terminal Car Park 2.

The fire quickly spread to hundreds of vehicles, eventually destroying the whole car park.

The newly rebuilt car park opened yesterday (Wednesday) with 1,900 vehicle spaces and a new express drop-off and pick-up zone – replacing the current temporary drop-off area outside the terminal.

Firemen battle a fire at London's Luton Airport car park. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The amount of time customers can stay in the area has doubled to 10 minutes – but the cost gone up to £7 from £5.

The current drop-off area will be replaced with more bus stands as part of efforts to improve public transport access.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, said: “We are committed to improving connectivity and to encouraging an increase in the use of more sustainable modes of transport to and from London Luton Airport. As part of our growth plans, we have set challenging targets on public transport use. We have begun exploring opportunities for the £1.5 million Public Transport Investment Fund to be directed towards local bus services, improved rail connections, and infrastructure upgrades around the airport to encourage more sustainable travel and reduce reliance on private cars.

"By reopening our car park alongside this £1.5 million public transport fund, we’re supporting both the immediate needs of our passengers and the long-term goal of improving public transport links to and from the airport.”

A investigation into the cause of the blaze by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service found it was started by a fault in the engine of a diesel Range Rover caught fire on the third floor.