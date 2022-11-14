Luton airport celebrates huge rise in passengers again after two year pandemic restrictions

A busy half-term holiday period saw over 450,000 passengers passing through London Luton Airport (LLA) in search of sunnier autumn climes.

More than 1.3 million passengers travelled through the airport during October, bringing the annual total to over 11.1 million, a year-on-year increase of almost 240%.

The half-term getaway provided a choice of 142 destinations across Europe and North Africa. Popular city break destinations included Amsterdam, Barcelona, Lisbon and Paris.

People are getting back in the holiday mood

LLA was recently voted runner-up in the ‘best airport’ category in the 2022 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards and the airport continued to deliver a consistently smooth and friendly airport experience throughout the half-term week, with 90% of passengers clearing security in 8 minutes or less.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, said: “Our teams work incredibly hard to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience and this is reflected by the overwhelmingly positive customer satisfaction results that we continue to see, with four out of five passengers rating their experience as very good or excellent. We look forward to delivering the same level of great customer service throughout the winter and what is set to be our busiest Christmas since 2019”.