Luton Airport confirm car park to be demolished after devastating blaze

The fire happened at the airport's Terminal Car Park 2 and made global news

Luton Airport has confirmed its Terminal Car Park 2 is to be demolished after the devastating blaze which left hundreds of cars damaged or destroyed.

The multi-storey car park, which collapsed after the huge fire, will need to be "fully demolished" and any vehicles parked on the ground floor and floors one, two and three are "not recoverable” the airport has told Sky News.

The report states that work is ongoing to remove around 100 vehicles from the top deck "to stabilise the structure".

Firemen battle a blaze at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure in Luton on October 11, 2023. Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Airport also told Sky News that most insurance claims have been settled.