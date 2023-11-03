Luton Airport confirm car park to be demolished after devastating blaze
Luton Airport has confirmed its Terminal Car Park 2 is to be demolished after the devastating blaze which left hundreds of cars damaged or destroyed.
The multi-storey car park, which collapsed after the huge fire, will need to be "fully demolished" and any vehicles parked on the ground floor and floors one, two and three are "not recoverable” the airport has told Sky News.
The report states that work is ongoing to remove around 100 vehicles from the top deck "to stabilise the structure".
Luton Airport also told Sky News that most insurance claims have been settled.
"On behalf of everyone at London Luton Airport... we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have worked through this unprecedented situation,” a spokesman told the media outlet.