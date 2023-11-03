News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Luton Airport confirm car park to be demolished after devastating blaze

The fire happened at the airport's Terminal Car Park 2 and made global news
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 20:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton Airport has confirmed its Terminal Car Park 2 is to be demolished after the devastating blaze which left hundreds of cars damaged or destroyed.

The multi-storey car park, which collapsed after the huge fire, will need to be "fully demolished" and any vehicles parked on the ground floor and floors one, two and three are "not recoverable” the airport has told Sky News.

The report states that work is ongoing to remove around 100 vehicles from the top deck "to stabilise the structure".

Most Popular
Firemen battle a blaze at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure in Luton on October 11, 2023. Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)Firemen battle a blaze at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure in Luton on October 11, 2023. Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
Firemen battle a blaze at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure in Luton on October 11, 2023. Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Airport also told Sky News that most insurance claims have been settled.

"On behalf of everyone at London Luton Airport... we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have worked through this unprecedented situation,” a spokesman told the media outlet.

Related topics:Luton Airport