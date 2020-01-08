Luton Airport continues to support Macmillan Cancer Support

London Luton Airport (LLA) has extended its charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support for another year.

LLA has renewed its partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support for a further 12 months, following a successful two years of fundraising.

London Luton Airport Summer Solstice Runway Race

The airport has raised £145,000 for the charity, beating the original £80,000 target set out when the partnership began.

The money has been used to fund 360 Macmillan grants in the area, helping families meet the costs that come from cancer and its treatment.

Staff from the airport have raised the money through cake sales, collections in the terminal, a Santa Dash, a Summer Solstice Runway Run and a four day charity bike ride from Paris to Amsterdam.

Caron Hooper, community relations executive at London Luton Airport said “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support for another year.

London Luton Airport Charity cycle ride Paris to Amsterdam

"All our colleagues at the airport have really thrown themselves into raising money for this great cause, and we’re all looking forward to another year of supporting the invaluable work that Macmillan does in the local area.”

The airport’s fundraising efforts were recently recognised at Macmillan Cancer Support’s Corporate Thank You Awards with LLA winning the Internal Engagement Award.

Macmillan’s head of corporate partnerships complimented the fundraising efforts and engagement from all team members across the airport.

Richard Quaife, corporate partnership manager, Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Without the support from partners like LLA, Macmillan would not be able to reach as many people to reduce the financial burden a cancer diagnosis can cause.

London Luton Airport Santa Dash

"So, a big thank you to all the employees and passengers at Luton Airport for your dedication and support over the last two years.”