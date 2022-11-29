One lucky Luton person is set to become the voice of Luton’s DART – and you can have your say on who it is.

A competition was held for Luton people to have their chance to be immortalised as the voice of the service’s announcements, and now the final ten have been shortlisted, with a public vote set to choose the winner.

You can listen to the final ten in this video – and have your say by voting on the SurveyMonkey webpage. But be quick, because voting ends at 5pm on November 30.

DART transit system

DART will connect Luton Airport Parkway station and Luton Airport in a journey set to take just over three minutes.