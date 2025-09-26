Luton Airport defends 40% increase in drop-off cost at terminal

The price of using the drop-off area at Luton Airport has jumped from £5 to £7, but the time you can stay there has doubled.

As the airport unveiled its newly rebuilt Terminal Car Park 2 after a fire in 2023, it revealed new rules for arriving at the airport by car.

The car park, right by the entrance to the terminal, has space for 1,900 cars and a covered ‘Express Drop-Off and Pick-Up’ zone on the ground floor.

Before the fire, it cost £5 to stay in the zone for five minutes, but this has now been increased to £7 for 10 minutes. The airport argues the 40 per cent rise is in line with other UK airports.

The new zone will be cashless and use an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, with payments to be made online after a visit.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “The price increase, the first in five years, is in line with other major London airports. As part of the changes, the permitted drop-off time has doubled to 10 minutes, as has the free parking option in our long-stay car park, now two hours.

“There is also free 30-minute parking for Blue Badge holders in terminal car park 1, while electric vehicles will be charged just £1 for the same period.”

The temporary drop-off zone in the mid-stay car park has been closed.

The spokesperson added: “The changes form part of a broader strategy to improve more sustainable transport links. Through our newly launched Public Transport Investment Fund and in partnership with transport operators and local authorities, we will identify opportunities to develop and promote new and existing bus, coach and rail connections.

“By reopening our car park alongside this new investment fund, we’re meeting the immediate needs of our passengers while driving forward our long-term ambition to improve connectivity and significantly increase the use of public and sustainable transport.”