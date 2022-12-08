Luton Airport expansion blueprint set to be submitted in early 2023

The next stage of London Luton Airport expansion is due to be unveiled in a blueprint submission to the government early next year.

A deadline target of the end of February is being worked towards by Luton Borough Council’s airport company to produce its development consent order (DCO) plans for future growth.

Complete with a second terminal, the development of the airport to nearly double its current passenger capacity at 32m a year remains the long-term aim.

But valuing the whole process is up in the air because of inflationary pressures, said chief executive of Luton Rising Graham Olver. Initial expansion costs were estimated around £3.4bn, although a revised forecast suggested £1bn could be saved in the construction process.

Mr Olver hesitated in committing to a final figure in the current economic climate. He was speaking after welcoming King Charles III to the town for one aspect of his royal visit, a trip on the Luton direct air-rail transit (DART).

The £281m shuttle between Luton Airport Parkway railway station and the airport was due to begin carrying passengers by now, only for a delay in it becoming fully operational.

Mr Olver praised the King, saying: “He came into the control room and pressed the green button to start the DART, as well as unveiling a plaque at the station.

“It was arranged so he could see the whole package. He made an extra special effort to reach out to all attendees.

“Luton DART is a game changer. There are 60 stations which have direct access to Luton Parkway.”

Luton Rising is the trading name of London Luton Airport Limited, which suffered financially after the pandemic devastated the aviation industry.

Mr Olver considers the positive impact of the airport will stimulate future growth, making best use of its assets.

“We’ll aim to optimise terminal one first,” he explained. “We need to be maximising demand when we build it (terminal two) out, rather than building an asset and then filling it out.”

Growth will be “incrementally delivered” as passenger numbers increase to 21.5m, then 27m with terminal two and eventually 32m, depending on future demand, according to Mr Olver.

Referring to a triple set of benefits, “social, economic and environmental”, he added: “The impact of the airport is mitigated and constantly monitored.

“We’ve gone the extra mile in being able to deliver the platform for future technology, or ‘sustainagility’ as I describe it.

“In 2019, 10,900 jobs were provided directly at the airport, with 28,000 supported nationally.”

Part of the green agenda would involve sustainable aviation fuels, such as hydrogen, as well as the decarbonisation of the airport itself.

“Our scheme continues to evolve in response to feedback received during the statutory consultation.

“We’re also ensuring our application responds appropriately to updated government guidance and better reflects the current economic situation.

“The town centre needs to flourish as well. It’s critical we submit a proposal which enables Luton to grow across the ecosystem.

