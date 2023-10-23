Luton airport fire: man in his 30s arrested over blaze that ripped through car park destroying up to 1,500 vehicles

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the huge fire at Luton Airport that destroyed up to 1,500 cars

Around 1,500 cars were damaged in the blaze

A man has been arrested in connection with the car park fire that broke out at Luton Airport on Tuesday 10 October. The blaze destroyed up to 1,500 vehicles while flights at the airport were also grounded.

Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage last week. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Terminal Car Park Two of the airport was engulfed by flames just before 9pm, with around 100 firefighters battling the blaze. All outbound flights from the airport were suspended until 3pm the following day and inbound flights were diverted.