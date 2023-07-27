Luton Airport is giving £135k in grants to community projects in the town - from schools to charities

Tennyson Road Primary School receives a cheque for the development of an outdoor learning space from London Luton Airport. Pic supplied by London Luton Airport

Community projects in Luton will benefit from almost £135k in grants from London Luton Airport (LLA).

Six groups will share £45k of funding from LLA’s Community Trust Fund, while a further £90k will be shared between 10 projects from its Greener Future Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s approved beneficiaries from the Community Ttrust Fund include Thriftvale Scouts Group in Cranfield & Marston Moretaine, Citizens Advice in St Albans and the Young People’s Puppet Theatre which works with schools across Luton.

The fund is managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and supports applications from local schools, charities and community groups that focus on health and wellbeing, skills development and tackling poverty.

The new Greener Future Fund, partly funded through the airport’s existing Community Trust grant funding process, was introduced to support biodiversity and tackle environmental issues through local education and innovation projects.

The chosen projects include the installation of a sensory garden at Maidenhall Primary School, the development of an outdoor learning space at Tennyson Road Primary School, a ‘greener garden’ project for the Bangladesh Youth League and investment in a new ‘community fridge’ for the Marsh Farm Futures charity to support the local community and help tackle food waste.

More grants will be awarded later in the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement