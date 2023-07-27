News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Luton Airport is giving £135k in grants to community projects in the town - from schools to charities

And more grants will be awarded later in the year
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Tennyson Road Primary School receives a cheque for the development of an outdoor learning space from London Luton Airport. Pic supplied by London Luton AirportTennyson Road Primary School receives a cheque for the development of an outdoor learning space from London Luton Airport. Pic supplied by London Luton Airport
Tennyson Road Primary School receives a cheque for the development of an outdoor learning space from London Luton Airport. Pic supplied by London Luton Airport

Community projects in Luton will benefit from almost £135k in grants from London Luton Airport (LLA).

Six groups will share £45k of funding from LLA’s Community Trust Fund, while a further £90k will be shared between 10 projects from its Greener Future Fund.

This year’s approved beneficiaries from the Community Ttrust Fund include Thriftvale Scouts Group in Cranfield & Marston Moretaine, Citizens Advice in St Albans and the Young People’s Puppet Theatre which works with schools across Luton.

The fund is managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and supports applications from local schools, charities and community groups that focus on health and wellbeing, skills development and tackling poverty.

Most Popular

The new Greener Future Fund, partly funded through the airport’s existing Community Trust grant funding process, was introduced to support biodiversity and tackle environmental issues through local education and innovation projects.

The chosen projects include the installation of a sensory garden at Maidenhall Primary School, the development of an outdoor learning space at Tennyson Road Primary School, a ‘greener garden’ project for the Bangladesh Youth League and investment in a new ‘community fridge’ for the Marsh Farm Futures charity to support the local community and help tackle food waste.

More grants will be awarded later in the year.

Oli Jaycock, director of corporate affairs at London Luton Airport, commented: “As a responsible business, we recognise the important role we can play in shaping a sustainable future for local people and these projects have been chosen for the positive impact they will have on our local communities and the local environment.”

Related topics:Luton AirportLuton