More than 700 students from the University of Bedfordshire had the chance to take the first step towards a career in aviation at a jobs fair.

London Luton Airport (LLA) teamed up with the university, and the Department for Work and Pensions for the fair at the Post Graduate Centre on the University’s Luton campus. It gave students and job seekers the chance to discuss a range of employment and placement opportunities with LLA, and other airport employers including easyJet, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Lagardere Retail, TUI, Swissport and Wizz Air.

Nik Jones, HR Director at LLA, said: “As Luton’s largest employer, we can offer a range of career pathways to local young people. Our partnership with the University of Bedfordshire is just one example of the ways in which we engage with the surrounding community to highlight the many exciting and diverse career opportunities that are on offer on their doorstep, from engineering and IT to security, retail and airfield operations”.

Michelle Everitt, Head of Careers & Employability Services and Assistant Director of Student Experience at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “The University has joined forces with London Luton Airport and DWP to support students and the public in finding local employment. With LLA and its partners offering opportunities for skilled, enthusiastic workers, the University is very pleased to help facilitate its first Jobs Fair partnership which will benefit both employers and prospective employees.”