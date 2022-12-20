Community groups and charities working to improve the environment could get a grant of up to £10k from Luton Airport.

London Luton Airport is piloting a new ‘Greener Future’ scheme to support groups with a a commitment to increasing biodiversity and tackling carbon reduction.

Organisations based and working within a five-mile radius of the airport can apply for grants from the fund, which will be managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF).

Volunteers tree planting at LLA

David Vazquez, Head of Sustainability at London Luton Airport, said: “Grants will be awarded to initiatives that enhance and protect our local environment or that involve environmentally sustainable products or services that will enhance the local environment or conservation areas. We would particularly welcome applications that aim to provide innovation and educational initiatives to build legacy in biodiversity and carbon reduction.”