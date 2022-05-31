Seb Dance was given a tour of the Luton DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit), an automated people mover that will whisk passengers from the terminal to Luton Airport Parkway railway station in under four minutes.

The Luton DART, which is due to open later this year, will reduce overall journey times between the airport and 22 stations across Greater London served by Luton Airport Parkway station. Eight trains an hour serve London St Pancras, with an express service every half-hour taking just 22 minutes. The DART project is being delivered by the airport’s owner Luton Rising.

Mr Dance met with the airport’s senior management team to hear about the airport’s recovery following the pandemic, as well as its plans for future sustainable growth. The tour also provided an opportunity to meet with LLA’s passenger services, security and operations teams and those working at the airport’s Ukrainian humanitarian hub.

London's deputy mayor met with officials from London Luton Airport

Alberto Martin, CEO of LLA, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome London’s Deputy Mayor for Transport to London Luton Airport and have an opportunity to highlight the improved connectivity to the capital. When it opens later this year, the DART will transform the passenger experience and create the fastest rail connection to Central London after Heathrow, helping us in our goal to support more sustainable modes of transport.”

Seb Dance said: “I was pleased to visit Luton and see the new DART, which is a crucial development that is set to deliver vastly improved connectivity to those visiting our city. As London recovers from the pandemic, delivering high quality public transport connections is vital to boosting economic growth and encouraging visitors from around the world back to London.”