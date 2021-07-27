Luton Airport receives thumbs up for Covid safety measures

Luton Airport

Luton Airport (LLA) has been awarded Covid certification by the CAA (UK Civil Aviation Authority) and Public Health England.

The certification awards recognition for the measures that have been implemented across the airport to make it as safe as possible for passengers and staff.

The measures implemented across the airport include:

• The mandatory use of face masks in the airport;

• Enhanced cleaning and disinfection across the terminal;

• Regular surface testing;

• Installation of hand sanitiser units across the airport;

• Use of autonomous robotics to clean and sanitise;

• Installation of protective screens at customer service points such as check-in;

• Installation of floor markings, clear signage, and regular public announcements.

LLA was the first UK airport to be awarded certification from the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme.

All measures remain in place despite the relaxation of covid restrictions in England.

Neil Thompson, operations director at LLA said: “The safety of passengers and staff has always been our priority. Achieving this accreditation from our regulator and Public Health England is a testament to that, and to the hard work our team throughout the pandemic.