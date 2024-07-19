Luton Airport staff urge passengers to check flight updates as services continue to be impacted by global IT issues
Luton Airport staff are urging passengers to check with their airline for flight updates and guidance.
A post on the airport’s social media pages said: “The airport remains fully operational though some airline and retail partner systems continue to be impacted by the global IT issue.
“Our advice to passengers is to check with their airlines for flight updates and guidance on the best time to arrive at the airport.
“Passengers travelling to the airport by rail are also advised to check the latest travel advice from rail companies as some services may be affected.
Meanwhile Thameslink has warned passengers there may be some last minute cancellations due to ‘widespread IT issues’.
A message on its social media pages said: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network. Our IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.
“We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks.”
The outage has been linked to Windows work stations, impacting major services worldwide including banks, rail services, airlines, GP surgeries, TV and radio broadcasting and supermarkets.
Cybersecurity technology company Crowdstrike said it is working on the issue related to its Falcon Sensor – a platform designed to prevent cyber attacks.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has ruled out any hostile involvement and other UK government officials have said they are not treating this as a cyberattack from hostile states or criminals.