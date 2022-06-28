Luton Airport teams double champions in show of strength for charity tug of war competition

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Westminster Abbey College Garden, the competition on June 7, raises awareness and funds for MacMillan cancer research and sees teams from across the UK doing battle on the tug of war matt, roared on by 1,000 spectators. The culmination of the event sees the House of Lords take on the House of Commons.

Team Manager Paul Allen, Fire Service Manager at London Luton Airport, said: “This is a fantastic event that provides organisations with an opportunity to raise vital funds in support of a fantastic cause that makes a real difference to so many lives. We were delighted to see both our teams bringing home trophies. This event isn’t for the faint-hearted so a huge well done and congratulations to everyone who represented the airport so magnificently on the day.”