Luton Airport teams up with car hire specialist to save passengers cash on car rentals

Luton Airport bosses have joined forces with car hire specialists StressFreeCarRental.com to offer welcome savings to air travellers using the service.

Passengers booking a parking space on the airport website will now be offered the option to book destination car hire on an airport-branded website provided by the company.

StressFreeCarRental.com CEO John Charnock said: “Our entire focus is on improving the customer experience by offering complete transparency on fees including insurance excess and security deposits, which are often hidden from customers at the time of purchase.

StressFreeCarRental.com CEO John Charnock has signed an agreement with Luton Airport which is set to offer savings to travellers using the service

"We’re excited to be partnering with London Luton Airport and we’re looking forward to building a successful partnership as the travel sector recovery continues this year.”

This significant development is aimed at offering airports, travel agents, tour operators and airlines an easy way to earn commission on sales of self-drive car rentals and airport transfers while enhancing customers’ car rental experience.

The airport’s head of car parking, Danny Williams, said: “We want to provide our customers with a safe, simple and quality experience.

"This agreement is an opportunity to work with a competitively priced and user-friendly car rental brand, focused on transparency and customer service, and perfectly aligns with our mission.”

Passenger numbers have bounced back strongly since the easing of pandemic restrictions with more than 1.2 million passengers passing through terminals each month.

UK-based StressFreeCarRental.com operates a price comparison and booking platform for car hire and airport transfers. It is already established in South Africa, Australia and the US.

> Luton was the first UK airport to receive the Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International for health and hygiene measures introduced during the pandemic.

Passengers travelling by rail can reach the airport on the half-hourly express rail service between London and Luton Airport Parkway.

Work is nearly complete on the £225 million light rail system linking the airport with the station.

Although the airport is operated by consortium, it is owned by Luton Council. The light rail project is the responsibility of Luton Rising, a company owned by the council.