Ukrainian refugees landing at Luton Airport have been given a helping hand from a Tesco employee who has been volunteering every Saturday since the conflict began in February.

Mark Croft, Operations Manager at Tesco’s Head Office, has been spending 10 hours every weekend at Luton Airport Support Hub, providing essential support to arriving families and some of their UK sponsors, and distributing mobile phones, chargers, and SIM cards from Tesco Mobile to those who have escaped the conflict in Ukraine for a new life in the UK.

Many of them have left family members staying to fight the Russian invasion.

Mark has been volunteering at Luton Airport to help Ukrainian refugees

Working into the night until the last planes land around 2am, Mark and the team of volunteers assembled by Bedfordshire and Luton Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC), have supplied more than 75 SIM cards, which help the refugees stay in contact with loved ones still in Eastern Europe, as well as accessing support services to rebuild their lives in the UK.

The tech has been donated through Tesco Mobile’s Little Helps scheme, which is part of Tesco Mobile Reconnects’ mission to donate £2.4million worth of phones, devices, and connectivity by 2023 to help vulnerable and disadvantaged people reconnect with society.

Digital connection is proving to be one of the few ways for people arriving from Ukraine to immediately access essential support in the UK.

Mark said: “Many of the people we’re helping have left Ukraine at extremely short notice, gathering few personal possessions and whatever essentials they can carry. We get a lot of requests for UK SIM cards so that individuals can contact organisations for support as well as communicating with family who may already be over here.

“These donations offer a genuine lifeline for many, who only weeks ago were living completely regular lives before their world was thrown into chaos, and connectivity has never been more important for them.”

The team also works in partnership with Luton Borough Council, who provide temporary accommodation for refugees in hotels. Initially, the council were unable to keep in contact with the new arrivals as they had no UK SIM cards or travel adapters to charge their phones.

But this changed following the invaluable donations from Tesco Mobile.

The move has also helped organisations such as the British Red Cross were also able to reach out to people to offer ongoing support.

Chris Davies, Head of Crisis Response at British Red Cross added: “The donations provided by Tesco Mobile have been absolutely critical for those fleeing conflict, an essential tool in the process of starting a new life in the UK. So many of the services many of us take for granted can only be accessed by telephone or online so without this technology its extremely difficult to become part of society.

“We saw the incredibly positive impact of SIMs from Tesco Mobile during the Afghanistan evacuation last year, and we’re so grateful to them for yet again providing this dedicated support to those who need it most.”