Luton airport welcomed more than 4million passengers this summer as post-pandemic recovery continues
That was up from two million during the same period last year
London Luton Airport (LLA) welcomed 4.3 million passengers this summer as its post-pandemic recovery continues.
This compares to just two million during the same period last year.
Despite the sudden return in demand following the removal of travel restrictions, LLA has continued to provide a great customer experience with an average wait time in security of 9 minutes or less and more than 80% rating their experience as very good or excellent.
The summer getaway saw passengers flying to a total of 142 destinations across Europe and North Africa from LLA, with the reintroduction of flights to Skiathos in Greece and Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding to the choices available. Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Lisbon, and Tel Aviv were among the airport’s most popular destinations.
More than a quarter of all flights were operated using ‘next generation’ aircraft such as the Airbus NEO and 737 Max, which have the benefit of producing fewer emissions and less noise.
Several new shops and restaurants opened, including The Bookshop by WHSmith’s, The Big Smoke Taphouse and Kitchen and Mexican street food specialist, El Mexicana.
Alberto Martin, Chief Executive, said: “For many passengers, this will have been their first summer trip since before the pandemic began and our aim throughout has been to maintain a high level of operational and customer service excellence and to deliver a consistently smooth and friendly travel experience. Our recruitment drive for frontline staff began in autumn 2021 and this early planning, together with our continued collaboration with Luton Rising, has been instrumental in ensuring we’ve been able to deliver on those aims for our customers.”