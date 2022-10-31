Luton Airport (LLA) has won a silver award at the 2022 UK Customer Experience Awards.

The airport and its customer experience partner, Ethos Farm, were presented with the UK CXA Silver Award in the Business Change and Transformation category.

It comes hot on the heels of another win – as runner-up in the Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards for best Airport.

Staff of Luton Airport and Ethos Farm celebrate their silver customer service award

LLA head of passenger services Clare Armstrong said: “This award is testament to the hard work of our entire team.”

Ethos Farm co-founder Mathew Garner added: “We look forward to continuing to support this professional and dedicated team that is totally focused on ensuring a consistently smooth and friendly passenger experience at the airport.”