Losing your toddler’s favourite toy at the start of a holiday can be every parent’s nightmare.

But London Luton Airport is offering free Teddy Tags to travellers so that they can easily reunite young holidaymakers with their misplaced cuddly toys.

The airport will also host a toy reunion page on its website, with images of unclaimed teddies and toys alongside information of where they were found and how passengers can arrange to have them sent home.

London Luton Airport has launched a ‘teddy tag scheme to ensure cuddly toys and comforters aren’t lost this Christmas. - Photo Oliver Dixon

New research from the airport says that almost half (45%) of families rely on treasured toys and comforters to keep the kids happy while travelling. However, of those respondents, 49% say their child has lost their beloved toy while en route.

And over half (52%) of parents said that the loss of a child’s toy had derailed their holiday, and a third (33%) of those surveyed admitted if their child did lose their favourite teddy or toy, they would consider it irreplaceable.

Luton Airport’s new Teddy Tags will allow parents to include the teddy’s full name, flight number and contact details, so that any toy left behind can quickly be reuni-TED with their owner.

Jo Christie, 33, whose little girl Meilia aged seven, lost her teddy ‘Kaydog’ during a family holiday said: “I love the idea of the Teddy Tags and London Luton Airport’s commitment to returning lost toys. It really is a nightmare for parents to lose a cherished family toy at any time of year but especially at Christmas when the pressure is on for everything to be perfect.

"Kaydog represents our real dog that sadly passed away. The ashes are actually inside the locket around Kaydog’s neck. So she’s extra special to my little girl. We will definitely be picking up a Teddy Tag for Kaydog next time we travel as she does seem to have a habit of getting lost!”.

The research of 800 British parents of children aged one to nine years old, commissioned by London Luton Airport found almost three in four (71%) think the festive period is the most challenging time of year to plan family trip due to keeping children entertained (67%).

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport said: “We understand that travelling during the Christmas period can be a taxing time for parents and losing a child’s toy can cause real upset. This year alone, we have collected approximately 200 toys, comforters and teddies that have been left behind by families and whilst we have happily been able to reunite some of these toys with their owners, it is always a difficult process.

"To make the travel experience as simple and easy as possible for families this Christmas we have launched our Teddy Tag scheme. The tag system means that it is now easier to reunite children with their favourite toys, taking the stress out of the process should a teddy get misplaced on the journey.”

