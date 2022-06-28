Luton Council is considering introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), to gate the access of the alley between Arthur Street and Hibbert Street . The aim is to tackle anti-social behaviour that is being reported in the area including drug dealing, fly tipping and fighting.

A PSPO is legislation within the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which is intended to deal with any particular nuisances or problems in a defined area that are detrimental to the local community’s quality of life. This is achieved by imposing restrictions on the use of that area which applies to everyone. The aim is to stop individuals or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public spaces.

If granted, the order would allow gates to be installed which restricts the access to the alley in order to prevent this type of ASB taking place. Residents and businesses with rights of access would still be permitted to use the alleyway.

The alleyway between Hibbert Street and Arthur Street

A spokesman for the council said: “We want to hear from residents, businesses and others whom this PSPO impacts so please complete our short survey. The closing date for the survey is 20th July 2022.”

The questionnaire also asks if people in the area have seen evidence of law breaking such as drug dealing and fly tipping in the alleyway.

You can fill out the questionnaire online here.