Luton and Dunstable Busway works set for Blackburn Road

A scheme providing a range of improvements on the Blackburn Road section of the Luton and Dunstable Busway has begun.

The Central Bedfordshire Council scheme, funded by the Busway Project, will resurface the carriageway and footpaths including dropped kerbs for better disabled access.

There will be important drainage works, upgrades to the street lighting, enhanced traffic signals and refreshed road markings.

Road improvements are due to take place

New bus shelters at the two bus stops on this section of the Luton and Dunstable Busway will be installed together with higher kerbs at the bus stops to help people on and off the buses.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member of Communities, said: “This important scheme is going to make a big difference for motorists, pedestrians and bus users as we carry out much-needed enhancements on a section of the Luton and Dunstable Busway. It’s one of the many schemes we are implementing to drive improvement in the roads in communities across Central Bedfordshire.”

The scheme should be completed in early 2023 with traffic management measures required to carry out the works safely in the coming months. These will be signposted in advance of the works. We will endeavour to keep the Busway open but there may be occasions when it needs to be closed and these will be publicised in advance.

Advertisement

The Luton-Dunstable Busway was built on the route of a disused railway track and opened in September 2013. It is claimed to be the second longest busway in the world.