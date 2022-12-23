News you can trust since 1891
Luton and Dunstable: Here are the Foodbank opening times over Christmas and New Years

Luton Foodbank and Dunstable Foodbank are preparing for the weeks ahead

By Natalie Cummings
1 hour ago - 1 min read

As Christmas and New Years approaches and the cost of living crisis continues to bite, many will be seeking out help from local food banks and organisations.

Here is when Luton Foodbank and Dunstable Foodbank will be open.

Luton Foodbank will be open as usual on Wednesday (December 28), Thursday (December 29) and Friday (December 30).

Emergency food provisions will be provided by ‘Discover Islam’ on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24), Boxing Day (Monday, December 26), Tuesday (December 27), New Year's Eve (Saturday, December 31) and Monday (January 2). You can contact Discover Islam on 01582 452356.

To contact Luton Foodbank, call 01582 725838.

Dunstable Foodbank will be open on Wednesday (December 28) at New Life Church, Thursday (December 29) at St Augustine’s Church, Friday (December 30) at The Way, Christ Church, and on Monday (January 2) at New Life Church.

To contact Dunstable Foodbank, call 07874 200056.