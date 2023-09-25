Luton and Dunstable Hospital nurse shortlisted for national award after supporting international students

Blenda. Picture: NHS BEDFORDSHIRE, LUTON AND MILTON KEYNES ICB

A Luton and Dunstable hospital nurse has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards 2023.

Blenda Correya was nominated by colleagues for her inspirational work as an international nurse career coach for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System. She has been shortlisted in the ‘Overseas Nurse of the Year’ category.

Since April 2022, Blenda has supported internationally-educated nurses across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes with career coaching alongside her role as an overseas support nurse.

Last year, she started the International Recruitment Forum, which supports nurses, midwives and health professionals. Blenda led the

development and launch of the new InterN app, which gives internationally-educated staff the information to help them settle into life in the UK.

Jane Hall, workforce project manager nominated Blenda. She said: “Blenda is a truly inspirational nurse who has supported the arrival and deployment of almost 500 internationally educated nurses.

“She is pivotal in the whole international nurse journey, from the early stages of recruitment, through to arrival and ongoing career support. She works tirelessly to ensure her colleagues can adapt to life in the UK and grow and thrive in the NHS.”

In 1999, Blenda qualified as a nurse in India and relocated to Liverpool in 2005 to pursue a career in the UK as a senior care support worker. After becoming a registered nurse and a brief stint in Northern Ireland, Blenda was offered a position at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital as a staff nurse in 2010.

Blenda Correya said: “I’m humbled and very honoured by this nomination. I can’t thank enough my colleagues for their ongoing support and encouragement, especially Maria and Jane who nominated me.”

Jane added: “Blenda’s continued commitment to the nursing profession and the way she strives for the best possible outcomes for our communities has been an inspiration to new nurses and midwives. I was delighted to be able to nominate her for this award with the support of my colleagues in the Workforce Development team.”