The radio station at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has made a plea for donations to keep it running after nearly 60 years of serving the community.

The volunteer-led L&D Radio runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and broadcasts in the hospital, across Luton and surrounding villages. The station and its 22 volunteers play music, send messages to people staying on the wards and have educational speakers to entertain those in the hospital and the towns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The station began in Harpenden in the 1960s and now solely serves the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital. Station manager, Glyn Davies, said: “We are more like the old style Radio Two – easy listening. We've got some dedicated programmes that play new music and programmes that do jazz, blues and soul. It's nonstop all the time.”

Keith Bowden presenting L&D Radio from Futures House, in Marsh Farm. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)

After relocating from the hospital site to a studio in Marsh Farm, the radio station has faced the added cost of paying rent – which amounts to around £4,000. L&D Radio also pays for equipment as well as broadcast and copyright licence fees. A fundraising page was created to help get some much-needed donations to keep the shows on air.

For Glyn, who has been involved with the station for 43 years, being a part of the hospital community is very rewarding. He explained: “If we make one person happy, we’ve done our job. We had a lady in Australia send us an email saying her best friend was in the hospital and asked to send a message to her.”

Glyn and the team broadcast the message and got permission to visit the woman to give her well wishes in person. He added: “The lady was very poorly, but when got the message to her, she managed a bit of a grin.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The volunteers fundraise in the community for their expenses and would also like to raise enough money to buy a transmitter to broadcast live from concerts and other live events.