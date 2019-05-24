Luton and Dunstable Hospital rename ward to recognise former consultant

A former Luton and Dunstable Hospital (L&D) doctor has made a donation to the hospital in recognition of the support he received from a consultant during his time there.

Dr Dhabuwala wanted to formally recognise the support he received from Dr Hale when he started in the UK as one of the L&D’s first foreign doctors, so the hospital are renaming Ward 10, the ward Dr Hale mainly worked on, as a mark of his long service and contribution to the community. The ward will now be called Dr Hale Ward 10.

Dr Dhabuwala and supporters from Luton North Rotary Club.

Dr Dhabuwala came to work at the L&D in 1968 to work on the new Ward 15 and 16 as a senior house officer. He said: “Dr Hale didn’t worry about my skin colour. He knew I was well qualified for the job and with over five years’ experience he trusted me to run Ward 10, Ward 15 and Ward 16 but seek his guidance as and when I needed it.

“It was a real honour to work with Dr Hale and I will be forever grateful to him for the part he played in my medical career.”

The hospital is very grateful to Dr Dhabuwala for his generosity and support over the last 50 years, and the Luton North Rotary Club who are also long term supporters for the hospital.

Simon Linnett, Hospital Chairman, said: “It was a delight to meet Dr Dhabuwala and to be able to acknowledge publicly his generosity and also to hear him talk with such personal affection and admiration for Dr Hale, a much respected and highly regarded former L&D consultant.

Simon Linnett, L&D Chairman and Dr Dhabuwala opening the ward

“On behalf of all the staff and patients I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Dhabuwala for his very generous gift to the hospital.

“His contribution will help us improve the environment in which patients are cared and leave a lasting legacy of both his and Dr Hale’s time here at the

L&D.”