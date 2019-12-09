Luton and Dunstable Hospital's 'Light up a Life Ceremony' helps raise money for NICU parents' accommodation

The Christmas tree lights were switched on at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital during a special ceremony on Thursday night.

The 'Light up a Life Ceremony' was attended by the Mayor of Luton, cllr Tahir Malik and the Town Mayor of Houghton Regis, cllr Martin Kennedy, and there was festive music from Hadrians Academy School Choir.

'Light up a Life Ceremony'

The ‘Light up a Life Ceremony’ is an annual event held for staff, patients and members of the local community, many of whom buy a Christmas tree light as a gift, or in memory of a loved

one.

The money raised, from buying a light on the tree, help support the running costs of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) parents’ accommodation.

Community Fundraiser Bianca-Lee John said: “We always like to end the year with a special celebration to say thank you to everyone who has supported us and we would like to wish

everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year.

"A special thank you to Jakins for donating the Christmas tree, Sainsbury’s Dunstable for providing refreshments, and the wonderful Hadrians Academy School Choir.

“We need to raise £15,000 a year to run our parents’ accommodation facilities.

"This is a unique service that allows parents who have travelled from far away to stay close to their babies being cared for on the unit.

"These donations continue to allow us to provide this facility to families free of charge.”

If you would like to buy a light for the Christmas Tree, visit: www.ldh.nhs.uk.