Luton and Dunstable Hospital thanks those who helped with NICU Big Build

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital organised a barbeque on Sunday to thank people who helped with the NICU Big Build project.

The NICU Big Build, which launched in February, is now complete thanks to the generosity of local traders, suppliers and volunteers.

Some of the traders, some children who were on NICU, L&D Fundraising staff and some volunteers at the barbeque

The NICU Big Build project sent out an appeal to local tradespeople to help renovate a three bedroom house to provide accommodation for parents whose babies are being cared for on the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The house, located opposite the hospital, has been completely refurbished over the last six months, with local traders carrying out £90,000 worth of work for free.

Major donations have included a new roof, a complete set of new windows, a conservatory, bathroom/wet room and a fitted kitchen.

The house now has five bedrooms, a kitchen, wet room/bathroom and a small garden space which will be available for those parents with babies on the unit who live far away from the hospital.

Bianca-Lee John, Community Fundraiser, said: “We are delighted to be in the final stages of the NICU Big Build.

"It is really important for us say thank you to the many traders, local businesses and volunteers, so in addition to holding the barbecue on Sunday, we have also installed a permanent mural of photographs in the property as a legacy and special thanks to everyone involved.

“Thanks to the generosity of this community we will be opening the doors to parents in early October.

"This project has been such an inspiring journey and we now look forward to being able to offer support to more than 420 families a year which is phenomenal.”

To follow the story of the renovation of the house and see a full list of people who have been involved with the NICU Big Build, visit www.ldh.nhs.uk.