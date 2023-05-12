A volunteer who has worked at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for over 20 years has been selected as a Coronation Champion.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust revealed that Pam Brown received the Coronation Champions Award for her volunteering efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pam was delighted and somewhat surprised to hear the news. She said: “I love people, and will always help them if I can. Volunteering is so rewarding and you make good, lasting friendships along the way.”

Winner Pam Brown

She encouraged anyone who has a ‘few spare hours’ to start volunteering. Pam explained: “You’ll be putting your time to good use and you will enjoy it immensely.

“I love people, and will always help them if I can. Volunteering is so rewarding and you make good, lasting friendships along the way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pam received an official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

Community engagement and voluntary services manager, Karen Bush nominated Pam for the award.

Karen from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation said: “Pam is a remarkable lady. She has become a vitally important voice at the heart of our hospital, representing our patients, staff and volunteers.”

She added: “We wanted to thank her sincerely for her outstanding contribution, and what better way than nominating her for a Community Champions Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are so very proud of her for winning.”